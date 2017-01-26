Hawaii's largest solar farm goes online in west Oahu

HONOLULU (AP) - The California-based developer of Hawaii's largest solar farm says the facility is now in operation.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Eurus Energy America Corp. announced Wednesday that the solar project on the western side of Oahu is now online. The 27.6-megawatt facility has the potential to power more than 4,500 homes.

It's expected to triple the amount of utility-scale solar connected to the island's grid.

Eurus will sell energy to Hawaiian Electric Co. at a rate of about 14.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

President and CEO of the San-Diego-based company Satoshi Takahata says he wants to help Hawaii reach its goal of 100 percent electricity production from renewable energy by 2045.

Oahu has three other solar facilities that are capable of powering about 1,800 homes combined.

