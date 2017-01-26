Rainbow Warriors drop second straight game at home

Dikymbe Martin hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to help UC Riverside win its fourth straight with a 70-64 victory over Hawaii on Wednesday night.
UC Riverside made its final field goal at the 2:24 mark but hit 8 of 9 free-throw attempts down the stretch.
Hawaii also struggled late. Gibson Johnson was fouled in the lane with 3:14 left and hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie it for the sixth time at 59-all. But Hawaii didn't score again until the 54-second mark.
Leland Green gave UC Riverside a two-point lead after cutting through the lane and Alex Larsson went 3 of 4 on two trips to the line for a 64-59 lead. Noah Allen sank a corner 3-pointer, his first in four attempts, with 53.4 seconds left to pull Hawaii to 64-62 but he fouled out on the other end, which led to two free throws from Secean Johnson for a four-point lead.
Larsson finished with 13 points and Secean Johnson 12 for UC Riverside (6-11, 4-2 Big West). The Highlanders didn't attempt a free throw in the first half and hit 13 of 17 in the second.
Gibson Johnson scored 16 points for Hawaii (8-11, 2-4) and Green added 15.
Hawaii trailed by 10 points with 10:08 left until Green scored five and had a steal during an 8-0 run to get within 48-46.
