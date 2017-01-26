Documentary screening to honor life of beloved Kumu

MANOA (KHNL) - A long-time University of Hawaii at Manoa professor and a founding faculty member of the School of Hawaiian Studies has died. George Terry Kanalu Young...

A special screening of the documentary Ku Kanaka, Stand Tall will honor the life and work of the late Kumu George Terry Kanalu Young.

The documentary, a film by Marlene Booth, focuses on Young's work with Hawaiian sovereignty, community service and establishing UH's school of Hawaiian learning.

Kumu Young was paralyzed from a diving accident in 1969. At the young age of 15, he was bound to a wheelchair.

Disabilities aside, Kumu Young worked to earn his PhD in Hawaiian Studies from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He participated in many Hawaiian rights marches and grew to become a respected figure in the islands.

Kumu Young set out on a mission to provide hope for the Hawaiian people.

He died in September 2008.

The screening is free and open to the public. It will be held at the University of Hawaii's School of Hawaiian Knowledge, or Hawai'inuiakea at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. 26.

