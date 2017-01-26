Rainbow Wahine return home to face UC Irvine

After a stretch of four out of five games on the road to open Big West conference play, the University of Hawai'i women's basketball team returns to the Stan Sheriff Center to take on UC Irvine on Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. (HT).



Hawai'i is 6-11 overall and 2-3 in the Big West entering Thursday's game. The Rainbow Wahine have played much better on the offensive end in Big West play than in the non-conference season, shooting 41.7 percent from the field with 64.2 points per game and 14.2 turnovers per game. Those numbers are improvements over the non-conference season when Hawai'i shot 34.8 percent from the field and averaged 55.8 points per game and 17.8 turnovers.



Junior Sarah Toeaina ranks third in the league with 17.0 points per game in Big West play, and has three 20-plus point performances in five conference games.



UC Irvine comes to Hawai'i with a 3-16 overall record and a 1-4 mark in Big West play. Shereen Sutherland leads the team with 12.5 points per game, while Andee Ritter adds 11.7 and Sabrina Engelstad averages 11.2. Ritter is a perfect 20-for-20 from the free throw line this season.



Hawai'i has dominated the all-time series against the Anteaters, 28-8 and have won six straight in the series. The Rainbow Wahine are 15-1 all-time at home against UC Irvine, and earned a 59-35 win on Jan. 30, 2016 in the last meeting between the two teams.



Hawai'i will get its first return game of the conference season to wrap up the week as Cal Poly visits the Stan Sheriff Center on Jan. 28. The Rainbow Wahine picked up their first road victory of the season at Cal Poly on Jan. 19 (87-79).



GAME 18

Who: Hawai'i (6-11, 2-3 Big West) vs. UC Irvine (3-16, 1-4 Big West)

When: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. (HT)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI

TV: OCSports (Jim Leahey, Lori Santi)

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM (Dave Kawada, Tiff Wells)

Live Stream: BigWest.TV

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Streaming Audio: ESPN1420am.com

Promotions: First Insurance Company of Hawaii is the game sponsor and will distribute 500 basketball drawstring bags. Sign up at the sports marketing table near Gate A for your chance to win First Insurance prize packs and over $200 in gift cards throughout the game. The team will conduct a brief post-game question and answer session.