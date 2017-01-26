Escalating permit dispute could affect North Shore food trucks

A permitting dispute is intensifying on Oahu's North Shore, where city officials have issued a third notice of violation for a controversial commercial development near Sharks Cove.

The city's Department of Planning and Permitting has ordered Hanapohaku LLC to immediately remove several illegal structures, including food trucks, eating areas and temporary toilets.

The landowner reportedly apologized to the community last April for developing the three lots, totaling nearly three acres, without the proper permits. But little has changed since then.

"Since that point, we've seen increased commercial activity and increased violations on the property," said Maxx Phillips, managing director for Malama Pupukea-Waimea. "We haven't seen their promise come to full fruition,"

Company officials maintain that they've been taking steps to address the concerns.

"There actually has been a dialing back," said Linda Schatz, project manager for Hanapohaku LLC. "They actually had gotten rid of a couple of tenants during that period, and they've dialed back some of the built items that were not permitted."

On Monday, however, city officials issued the latest notice of violation. According to the city, only three of the structures on the property are permitted: a surf shop, a sportswear boutique, and offices.

"They're in a special management area. There's certain additional layers of oversight and permitting, and they just haven't complied with the law," explained State Sen. Gil Riviere (D, Kunia-Pupukea-Kaneohe).

The food trucks were intended to be temporary, but the company is nearly finished with the studies needed to prepare and Environmental Impact Statement, the first step for a permit that allows permanent development.

The unpaid fines have been referred to city attorneys for further action. They totaled on January 25 was $67,850. The company says it will consult with its lawyer to determine the next steps.

Below is a copy of the violation notices sent by the city:

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.