Water runoff permit extension denied for Kauai dairy farm - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Water runoff permit extension denied for Kauai dairy farm

(Image: Hawaii Dairy Farms/file) (Image: Hawaii Dairy Farms/file)
MAHAULEPU, KAUAI -

A second extension for a storm water permit has been denied for a proposed dairy on Kauai's south shore. 

The dairy had asked for six more months to answer questions about runoff at the Mahaulepu property.

Their request was denied and the state is giving the dairy until the end of January to settle any issues.

The dairy tells us they have already made much progress in conjunction with it's Final Environmental Impact Statement released this month, and no delays are expected. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly