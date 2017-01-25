Water runoff permit extension denied for Kauai dairy farm

Billionaire Pierre Omidyar's plans for Kauai dairy is facing new criticisms over its waste management plan. The dairy's original Environmental Impact Statement called for nearly 700 cows and the same amount of calves. ...

Critics call for extension of EIS process for Kauai Dairy

A proposed dairy farm on Kauai's south shore is not only fighting lawsuits. It's fighting with critics over the public's perception of the project.

A second extension for a storm water permit has been denied for a proposed dairy on Kauai's south shore.

The dairy had asked for six more months to answer questions about runoff at the Mahaulepu property.

Their request was denied and the state is giving the dairy until the end of January to settle any issues.

The dairy tells us they have already made much progress in conjunction with it's Final Environmental Impact Statement released this month, and no delays are expected.

