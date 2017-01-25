Serial rapist faces life behind bars without the possibility of parole

A state judge now has the option to sentence a convicted rapist to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury decided Wednesday that Dewitt Long's crimes warrant the sentence.

Long, 49, convicted in December 2015 on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts of third-degree sexual assault. His victim was assaulted multiple times between the ages of 7 and 11.

Long had previously been convicted in the kidnapping and sexually assault of a 13-year-old girl.

In that case, Long was sentenced to two life terms.

Long's most recent offense happened while he was participating in the HOPE probation program after being convicted for promoting a dangerous drug.

Long's sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

