Police chief's attorney kicked off case involving excessive force

Federal Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday disqualified attorney Myles Breiner from representing two men suing the Honolulu Police Department over an assault by a police officer.

The assault happened inside an Oahu game room in 2014, and Breiner had previously represented Jordan Topinio and Francisco Franson in the civil suit against HPD, which originally listed Police Chief Louis Kealoha as one of the defendants.

Breiner later began representing Kealoha in a separate case involving an FBI investigation into public corruption.

Judge Watson deemed this a conflict of interest, saying the representation of one client limits Breiner's ability to represent the others properly.

Breiner responded to the court's decision by saying in a statement, "We are very disappointed and disagree with the court that my loyalties are divided. This was politically motivated by Corp Counsel. I remain steadfast and loyal to all my clients notwithstanding the court's opinion."

Both men were interviewed by Hawaii News Now shortly after the assault, which was caught on surveillance video inside the game room.

Officer Vincent Morre subsequently pleaded guilty to violating their civil rights and is currently serving time in federal prison.

