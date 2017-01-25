Growing demand for judges addressed in State of the Judiciary

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald will ask the legislature for more money saying the demand for judges are increasing and Maui hasn't had a new district court judge in 35 years.

Judge Recktenwald made those remarks during his State of the Judiciary address Wednesday at a joint session at the State Capitol.

He said judges have been dealing with increasing demands. In Maui County, criminal case filings increased by 50 percent in the past five years.

Also on Maui, the last district court judge was added in 1982, when the population was less than half of what it is today.

The Chief Justice will ask the legislature for more funding for judges on neighbor islands like Maui, Oahu and Kauai.

He also highlighted successes including the Girls Court program to help teen girls in the juvenile justice system, Community Outreach Courts to help the homeless resolve pending cases and a new mobile app to access court information.

