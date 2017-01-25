Restriping work will bring new lane to Kahekili Highway

State crews will restripe the Kahaluu-bound lanes of Kahekili Highway to add a third lane from Haiku Road to the second Hui Iwa intersection.

The new lane is meant to ease rush hour congestion until the state can permanently widen the highway.

However, that's not expected to happen for at least three years.

After monitoring the results of the temporary lane, state officials will decide if a morning contraflow should be done to ease Kaneohe-bound traffic.

