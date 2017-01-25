They were the last things he gave his kids before his death. And now they're gone

Last year, Irma Baptiste's husband died suddenly. One of the last things he did before his death was buy two electric scooters for his kids to ride.

Early Monday morning, thieves entered Baptiste's property, where she lives with her three young children, and stole a number of items dear to her. The thieves not only took the scooters, but managed to take the chargers for the scooters, too.

Baptiste said the scooters brought back good memories, of a time when her husband Stephen was alive and the family would spend time together outdoors.

Stephen Soares died on Feb. 19, 2016, at the age of 48. And his family is still grieving.

Scooter rides, bike rides -- those were things the family did together. It was their "thing."

"My kids felt like, OK, dad's gone, now the scooters are gone, what else is going to be gone? So that was the hard part," Baptiste said. "I can replace it. It's a credit card swipe, and its not even that physical scooter, that was their dad's thing."

Baptiste filed a police report, but is hoping that if someone hears about what happened, they might be able to help.

"I think our biggest hope is that if someone did take them, their hearts are softened a bit," she said. "What the scooter symbolizes is far more of an impact to my kids and I just hope they have some sort of heart to hear that it really isn't about the physical scooter, it's just about that memory."

The scooters are valued at around $500 for both.

"It's not the scooters, it's my husband is not physically here. We've had a really tumultuous last 12 months and its still going," Baptiste said. "Take everything, take money, but take a memory my kids had with their father and that hits me in a place where I'm trying to recover from."

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

