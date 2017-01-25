Molokai High opens state-of-the-art science building

By Kristy Tamashiro

HNN Spring Intern

HOOLEHUA, MOLOKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in its history, Molokai High has a dedicated building for science studies.

The $4.7 million building with two classroom labs was unveiled Wednesday, and is available to ninth through 12th grade students at the island's only high school.

The science building will accommodate physics, biology and chemistry classes with customizable science labs equipped with built-in storage for chemicals and safety features such as chemical showers, lockers and lab equipment. The building also includes a teacher prep room.

The structure is environmentally-friendly with large windows, sky and adaptive fluorescent lights for natural lighting.

The facility also includes built-in vents to keep classrooms cool, and features a sustainable water catchment system that drains rainwater from the roof and to irrigate school grounds.

Molokai High, which was opened 1939, has about 350 students.

The project comes as the state Department of Education is also working to upgrade other science facilities, including one at Maui-Waena Middle School.

