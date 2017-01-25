Kahala Hotel partners with Trefethen Family Vineyards for special winemaker's dinner

From The Kahala Hotel & Resort

The Kahala Hotel & Resort is partnering with Trefethen Family Vineyards for a special dinner with owner and winemaker, Janet Trefethen on Wednesday, January 25 at 6 p.m. at Hoku’s restaurant. Join Janet for a special presentation of five Trefethen wines paired with a five-course meal created by Kahala executive chef, Wayne Hirabayashi and Hoku’s chef de cuisine, Hiroshi Inoue.

The special, five-course Trefethen Wine Maker’s Dinner at Hoku’s will offer: Kona Kampachi with Trefethen Estate Dry Riesling 2014, Ahi Cannoli Style and Trefethen Estate Savignon Blanc 2015, Kahala Seafood Carta Fata and Trefethen Estate Harmony Chardonnay Reserve 2014, Duck Breast & Foie Gras Croquette with Trefethen Estate Merlot 2013, Hawaiian Rancher’s Natural Beef and Trefethen Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 & Cabernet Sauvignon 1994 Magnum and Pineapple Tarte Tatin with Thai Basil Sorbet. Cost is $150 per person inclusive of food and beverages (tax and gratuity additional).

For event reservations and more information on the Trefethen Wine Maker’s Dinner at Hoku’s, call The Kahala’s Dining Reservations at 808.739.8760 or visit https://www.kahalaresort.com/Dining/Dining-Offers-Favorites.