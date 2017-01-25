Mahealani Richardson Visits Crew On Sunrise!

Mahealani Richardson stopped by and talked story with the crew from Hawaii News Now Sunrise; Richardson will anchor Hawaii News Now at 6:00pm starting tomorrow night with Keahi Tucker!
Richardson and Tucker both started in news at the same time, 20 years ago when KGMB Television had their studios on Kapiolani Blvd. Richardson shared some treasured pictures when they were both working, Richardson growing up, interviewing Governor at the time Ben Cayetano and more with the Sunrise Crew.
Watch as the Sunrise Crew "grilled" Richardson on working with Tucker back in the day and her reasons for returning to television; and watch for Keahi Tucker and Mahealani Richardson starting tomorrow night on Hawaii News Now.
