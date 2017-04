Using the zipper lane could cost drivers. A bill at the legislature would make solo drivers pay $1 each time they use the lane.

The measure would implement a pilot project first to study how the change could help the morning commute while raising money for the state highway fund.

Critics say the plan would make the H-1 into a toll freeway.

State Rep. Gregg Takayama was on Sunrise to discuss his proposal.

