Business Report: Modified periodic table

You studied it in school - the Periodic Table of the Elements. This morning Howard shows a modified version that makes it easier to learn.

Dmitri Mendeleyev created the famous table, which shows the rising atomic numbers in horizontal rows, while also grouping similar characteristics in vertical rows. What could possibly improve on that?

Ken Enevoldsen adds a few words on what each element is used for. Like, Americium is used in smoke detectors. Niobium is used for maglev trains. Strontium for fireworks. Krypton for flashlights. Xenon for lighthouse lamps.

Oxygen simply says air.

