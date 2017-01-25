Kitchen Creations: Jin Dui (Sesame Seed Balls)

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Mariko Jackson wrote about Jin Dui or sesame seed balls that are traditionally made and eaten at this time of year. You can find her story and recipe in today's Crave section in her Little Foodie column.

For Sunrise, Chef Jesse Tavui from Haleiwa Joe's in Kaneohe showed us how it's done. He actually suggested not using mochiko flour and substituting glutinous rice flour that he picked up in Chinatown. He found that the mochiko flour was too thick.

