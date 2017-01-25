Interview: 40 Years Of Protect Kaho'olawe Ohana

Hawaii News Now Sunrise got to talk with Davianna Pomaikai McGregor and Christopher Kaliko Baker; Spokespersons for Protect Kahoolawe Ohana. PKO is celebrating 40 years of Aloha 'AAAina on Sunday, January 29 th , 2017, at Hawaiian Brian's in Honolulu from 5 PM - 10 PM.

The celebration will include live music, ?ono food, a photo exhibit, silent auction raffles & door prizes, and more. Celebrating the first landing to stop the bombing of Kanaloa Kaho?olawe on January 4, 1976, the event will feature an exhibit that provides an exclusive look into the photo collection of Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli that spans the 40 years.

Entertainment will include: Kapu System, Kaumakaiwa Kanakaole, Keauhou, Steve Mai?i & Steve Brown and Robi

Kahakalau. The Aloha ?Aina award, will be presented to the families of George Helm and Kimo Mitchell, who gave their lives to stop the

bombing of the sacred island of Kanaloa Kaho?olawe and restore its resources.

Tickets can be acquired for a donation of $40 on-line at www.kahoolawe.org or in person from a member of the Protect Kaho?olawe Ohana. This is a contribution of $1.00 for every year of "aloha ?aina" for Kanaloa Kaho?olawe. This family friendly event is free for keiki 10 years and under, who are accompanied by an adult.

The silent auction will feature fine art, specialty Hawaiian clothing and jewelry. Proceeds from this event will go toward solar energy and water catchment systems in Hakioawa and continued development of the Ala Loa ( around the island trail). Monies raised will also enable the ?Ohana to continue conducting

safe and meaningful huaka?i (cultural service trips) to Kanaloa Kaho?olawe.

Craig Neff organizer of this event said "We hope everyone who has been to and touch by Island will come join us in

celebrating this important Anniversary and fun reunion." Formed in 1976, the vision of the Protect Kaho'olawe 'Ohana is Aloha ' ina. Its mission is to promote Aloha ' ina throughout the islands through cultural, educational and spiritual activities that heal and revitalize the cultural and natural resources on Kanaloa Kaho'olawe. www.kahoolawe.org

