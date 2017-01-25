Pearlridge Center to undergo $33 million renovation project

Pearlridge Center will undergo a $33 million renovation project that will not only include a significant remodel of the mall, but also several new tenants, retail manager Washington Prime Group announced on Wednesday.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Pieology are among some of the eateries that will open as part of the new project. The specialty grocery store Down to Earth will also move to an expanded freestanding space.

The area will also get upgraded exterior facades and entrances along with a new and improved dining area in Pearlridge Downtown and renovated bathrooms throughout the mall.

The Down to Earth market at Pearlridge Center will be building a new, standalone store by Toys 'R Us. The new location will replace the existing 4,000-square-foot store near Bed, Bath & Beyond.

The mall's renovation will be completed in phases 2017 and 2018. Pearlridge Center will remain open with minimal interference for customers.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.