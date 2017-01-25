Forecast: North and west shores see dangerously large surf

Looks like the breezy trade winds will hang around for another couple days before going to light and variable Friday and Saturday.

The breezy trades will bring in a few showers this morning, but we are much drier than yesterday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for your Wednesday with a high of 81 degrees.

No significant rainfall is expected until a cold front crosses the island chain starting with Kauai Saturday afternoon and making it to the Big Island by Monday morning. Moderate showers will accompany that front and then breezy trades will build in right behind it. It's a similar scenario to last weekend, but the winds won't be nearly as strong.

Surf is large and dangerous along most north and west shores. Experts only in the water and big wave spectators need to exercise extreme caution.

Here's the NWS surf forecast for today: 22-28 feet North, 15-20 feet West, 4-6 feet East, 1-3 feet South.

High Surf Warning for North and West shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai; North shores only for Maui.

High Wind Warning for Big Island summits above 8,000 feet. N/NE winds 40-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters due to elevated winds and seas.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.