Some Kauai residents push to save historic Lihue Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service wants to consolidate retail operations at its Lihue post office with a nearby carrier annex facility, but some are pushing to save the nearly 80-year-old location.

The annex facility, at 3230 Kapule Highway, is about 1.3 miles from the current post office. Other post office locations in Kapaa and Koloa are miles away from the original Lihue location.

Officials posted a sign at the USPS location on Rice Street, saying the building is no longer necessary for postal operations.

Residents wanting to save the historic location have been sending messages to postal decision makers.

Public feedback on the move can be sent to:

Jody Lowe, Real Estate Specialist

USPS Facilities Office

PO Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103

The building the Lihue Post Office currently operates out of was built in 1939.

A public meeting to discuss the closure is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Kauai Memorial Convention Hall. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

