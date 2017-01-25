Aloha Stadium redevelopment could soon begin with EIS

A state lawmaker plans to introduce a bill on Wednesday to take the next step in redeveloping the Aloha Stadium area. The measure calls for an environmental impact statement to be done for the 104-acre property in Halawa.

"I'm a believer that we want to see mixed use, not just a stadium. How about restaurants? How about housing? How about a hotel? How about business development?" explained Sen. Glenn Wakai (D, Kalihi-Salt Lake).

The Stadium Authority recently endorsed a resolution to build a replacement for the aging facility.

"Although I think we have grand plans, the Navy, in all honesty, wasn't a good neighbor. You saw what they did at Radford, all the toxic waste. Who knows if there's a Navy dump under what we currently have there?" said Wakai.

Navy officials believe the property was used for housing and said they're willing to share their records with the state. According to the Aloha Stadium Comprehensive Site Summary, a 2012 report found petroleum impacted soil from an unclear source. The site summary also mentions a separate report that identified soil samples that exceed Department of Health Environmental Action Levels for total petroleum hydrocarbon. The impacts may be tied to hydraulic lifts that were used at the stadium prior to 2006, according to a study.

The city is already moving ahead with transit-oriented development ideas for Halawa. The recommended plan features a smaller stadium relocated to a spot along Kamehameha Highway. The proposal includes residential towers and other development options.

"That could be anything like a sports medicine complex or more cultural events. There's a lot of focus on making it kind of a Main Street feel between the rail station and the stadium itself," said Harrison Rue, community building and transit-oriented development administrator.

The Department of Accounting and General Services, which oversees the stadium, is asking lawmakers for $10 million in the next fiscal year for health and safety projects.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.