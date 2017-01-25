HPU rises to highest ranking in program history

The Hawai'i Pacific University men's basketball team leaped seven spots for their first-ever top 10 ranking as a member of NCAA Division II when the Sharks were tabbed seventh in the latest NABC Division II Poll released Tuesday morning.



HPU (18-1, 10-1 PacWest), on a six-game winning streak, added road wins at Notre Dame de Namur and Hawai'i-Hilo last week as 12 other teams in the top 25 suffered at least one loss.



The PacWest Conference is now represented by two teams in the top 10, with California Baptist (18-1, 10-1) inched up to fourth this week.



The top two spots in the poll remained unchanged from last week with Northwest Missouri State (18-0) leading the way with 12 of the 16 first place votes and 396 points and Fairmont State (W.Va.) (18-0) second with the remaining four first place votes and 388 points. West Liberty (W.Va.) (17-1) climbed to third with 365 points, followed by CBU in fourth with 351 points. Shippensburg (Pa.). (17-0) moved up three spots to fifth with 336 points. Indiana (Pa.) (17-2) climbed four spots to sixth with 295 points. HPU is seventh after the biggest climb in the top 25 with 279 points. In eighth is Queens (N.C.) (17-1) who dropped from third with 270 points, Wheeling Jesuit (W.Va.) (16-2) dropped to ninth with 257 points and Bellarmine (Ky.) (16-3) rose to 10th with 249 points.



Kutztown (Pa.) (15-2) opens the second ten up to 11th with 235 points, as Southern Indiana (18-1) fell to 12th with 228 points, Barry (Fla.) (15-2) slid to 13th with 225 points and Tarleton State (Texas) (16-3) dropped to 14th with 177 points. Western Washington (15-3) moved up to 15th with 175 points, with Fort Lewis (Colo.) jumping to 16th with 162 points and Kentucky Wesleyan (16-2) climbing to 17th with 155 points. Arkansas-Monticello (14-1) fell to 18th with 115 points, then Alabama-Huntsville (13-4) moving up to 19th with 93 points and West Texas A&M (18-4) down to 20th with 66 points.



Minnesota State Moorhead (17-3) joins the poll this week at 21 with 63 points, along with Colorado Mines (16-3) in at 22 with 56 points. Chico State (Calif.) (16-3) fell to 23rd with 50 points, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) (14-4) returns 24th with 34 points and Wisconsin-Parkside (15-3) hangs on at 25th with 29 points.



Receiving votes in the poll this week are UC San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Saint Rose (N.Y.), Texas-Permian Basin, Valdosta State (Ga.), Eckerd (Fla.), San Francisco State, Southern New Hampshire, Ferris State (Mich.), St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), Angelo State (Texas), Findlay (Ohio) and Virginia State.



The Sharks only contest this week is on Thursday when they welcome