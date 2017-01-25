Moiliili apartment fire forces residents to evacuate

Honolulu fire crews are investigating a Moilili apartment fire that forced residents in the building to evacuate.

The fire broke out just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a unit on the sixth floor of the Scenic Tower apartment building on Isenberg Street.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the flames. HFD says there was no sprinkler system in the building.

All residents were allowed back into the building around 8 p.m. except for residents living on that floor.

There are no reports of any injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $130,000.

