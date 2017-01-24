Judge rules against company tied to convicted telecom executive

A company that receives heavy federal government subsidies paid more than $4 million for its founder's personal expenses, a new indictment alleges.

Albert Hee's sentencing has been postponed again after he was convicted of tax fraud.

Sentencing delayed once more for telecom executive convicted of tax fraud

A judge's ruling Tuesday could make it harder for a company tied to convicted telecom executive Albert Hee to stay in business.

Sandwich Island Communications appealed to the courts after losing its federal subsidies to provide cable and other services on Hawaiian home lands.

The state Public Utilities commission blocked Sandwich Isles eligibility after CEO Hee was convicted of tax fraud for his personal use of company funds.

The federal government is also demanding $27 million in reimbursements.

Tuesday morning, a judge threw out the company's appeal.

