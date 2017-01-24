State offering subsidies to help offset preschool costs

The state is now accepting applications for preschool subsidies.

Families can apply for the Preschool Open Doors program through March 31 for subsidies good for the upcoming fiscal year (July 1 to June 30, 2018).

Preschool Open Doors serves more than 1,500 children statewide, and offers subsidies to low- and moderate-income families.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2018-2019 school year (born between Aug. 1, 2012 and July 31, 2013).

Families can choose any one of the 433 state-licensed preschools.

For more information, call 791-2130 or click here.

