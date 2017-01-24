Hawaiian activists condemn Trump's revival of controversial pipeline projects

Large crowds will gather in front of the federal building on Ala Moana Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon to protest the controversial North Dakota oil pipeline.

Large crowds will gather in front of the federal building on Ala Moana Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon to protest the controversial North Dakota oil pipeline.

Protesters to gather in Honolulu against North Dakota oil pipeline

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is planning to join thousands of veterans in North Dakota to show support for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline project.

Gabbard to join veterans in protest of Dakota Access pipeline

Hawaiian rights activists are condemning President Donald Trump's decision to advance construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Hawaii activists who joined the Dakota Pipeline protests at the Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota say Trump's actions mean they'll start re-organizing.

The president's orders make good on campaign promises, and reverse actions made by the Obama administration to stop construction. The Dakota Access pipeline prompted widespread protests over concerns about environmental damage and Native American rights.

Hawaiian activists say Trump's actions are wrong, but not unexpected.

"I think it's concerning that Trump has no respect and no regard for indigenous rights and indigenous peoples," said Hawaiian activist Andre Perez.

Pualani Case, Aloha Aina activist, said by phone, "It's still shocking in the moment and we have to go through the process of what the next steps will be."

Trump believes the pipeline projects will create American construction jobs. He's remained silent on Native Hawaiian issues, but activists believe his actions that impact Native Americans is a sign of things to come.

