Sewage spill prompts warning signs at Hilo surf spot

The state Department of Health posted warning signs at a popular Hawaii Island surf spot on Tuesday after an equipment malfunction caused a large sewage spill in the area.

The state's Clean Water Branch was notified by Hawaii County officials of the spill, estimated to be around 5,000 gallons, at the Paukaa Pump Station. The station is located near the Honolii surf break.

The discharge reportedly happened at around 8 a.m. The public is advised to remain out of the water in the area until the signs have been removed.

