Police searching for armed suspect in King Street bank robbery

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in a Bank of Hawaii robbery that happened Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at the King Street branch where police say the man, dressed in a black hoodie, black Nike hat and sunglasses, approached a teller, demanded money and showed a handgun.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is believed to be between 50 to 60 years old, 5-foot-7 inches tall with a medium build.

The public is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 with tips

