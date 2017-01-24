Tuesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Tuesday's Digital Shortcast

Good news for east Honolulu residents: All lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kahala should be reopened by Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. Also: The Coast Guard joins the search for a man swept out to sea on Maui.

