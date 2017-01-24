7 Hawaii hotels garner honors in TripAdvisor awards

Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, was named among the world's best by TripAdvisor. (Image: TripAdvisor)

Seven Hawaii hotels have been named among the world's best in the annual TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.

The winners were based on millions of reviewed collected over the last year on the website.

The awards highlight the world's top 7,612 properties in 109 countries.

Here are Hawaii's winners:

25th Top Overall Hotel in U.S.: Hotel Wailea in Wailea, HI

20th Best Hotel for Romance in U.S.: Hotel Wailea in Wailea, HI

25th Best Hotel for Romance in U.S.: Koa Kea Hotel & Resort in Poipu, HI

20th Top Luxury Hotel in U.S.: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua-Kona, HI

12th Best Hotel for Families in U.S.: Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Kapolei, HI

17th Top Small Hotel in U.S.: Kalaekilohana in Naalehu, HI

5th Top Luxury Hotel in U.S.: Montage Kapalua Bay in Lahaina, HI

To see all the winners, click here.

