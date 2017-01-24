HPH holds 40th annual women's 10K race

From Hawaii Pacific Health:

Hawai‘i Pacific Health celebrates women in the community with the 40th Annual Hawai‘i Pacific Health Women’s 10K, to be held on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 7 a.m. at Kapi‘olani Park. The 6.2-mile race begins at Kapi‘olani Park, goes through Diamond Head and Kahala and returns to the park for an awards ceremony at 8:45 a.m.

The Hawai‘i Pacific Health Women’s 10K is Hawai‘i’s first and only all-female sanctioned race that brings together women of all ages in an effort to create a healthier Hawai‘i. For the past 40 years, Hawai‘i Pacific Health has gone the distance to champion women while celebrating fitness and good health.

Race participants include elite runners, senior runners, and recreational walkers. Other loyal participants including mothers and daughters, students, military members and visitors have made the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Women’s 10K an annual tradition in the Hawai‘i community.

“All women should do this race because it was the first and is still the only all-female sanctioned run race in Hawai‘i,” said Straub Marketing Manager Claire Tong, who also coordinates and oversees the project for Hawai‘i Pacific Health. “It was established 40 years ago after Title IX was introduced. That groundbreaking legislation was championed and co-authored by Hawai‘i’s U.S. Representative Patsy Mink who worked tirelessly for equal rights for women. Now, 40 years later, her work has produced major changes in American education, athletics for females, and positive changes in educational environments.”

ENTRY FEES AND REGISTRATION

Entry fees are as follows:

$35 for students and military

$45 for regular online registration; deadline is March 3

$55 for mail-in registration with forms postmarked by February 24

$75 in person at packet pick-up location or on race day

Online registration and mail-in registration forms for download are available at HPHWomens10K.com.