Raiatea Helm, Nathan Aweau take part in new Hawaiian concert ser - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Raiatea Helm, Nathan Aweau take part in new Hawaiian concert series

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaiian musicians Raiatea Helm and and Nathan Aweau are taking part in a new Hawaiian concert series called "Stages of Stories." It was created to help preserve and perpetuate Hawaiian music through cultural exchanges.

The first "Stages of Stories" concert is on Sunday, January 29 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Raiatea Helm was on Sunrise with a preview.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly