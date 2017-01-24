Acting HPD chief opposes using HPD money for Kealoha's payout

The Honolulu Police Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a $250,000 payout deal for outgoing Police Chief Louis Kealoha, on the condition that the money be repaid if Kealoha is convicted of the crime for which the FBI is investigating him.More >>
Honolulu Council Chairman Ron Menor is stepping in over the police commission's secret deal to pay off outgoing Police Chief Louis Kealoha.More >>
Honolulu City Council members grilled Police Commission Chairman Max Sword Tuesday over a plan to give Honolulu's embattled police chief a hefty settlement to walk away.More >>
Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha isn't just retiring under pressure. He's getting a hefty payout to walk away.More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.More >>
Friday is the anniversary of Carmageddon 2015, one of the worst traffic days Hawaii has ever seen. Some drivers say they were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours trying to get home.More >>
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.More >>
