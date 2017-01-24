Business Report: Local jobless rates

It's time for Howard's Illustrated Economics. This morning, deep details on how low local jobless rates have gone.

This is data from December, when hiring rises for retail, so these numbers would be higher with seasonal adjustment, and when this month’s numbers come out, they will be higher even without adjustment. But you’ll note I’m comparing apples to apples – year to year.

Unemployment by island (and year before)

Kauai 2.8% (3.5)

Oahu 2.4% (2.7)

Molokai 5.4% (6.6)

Lanai 1.9% (3.9)

Maui 2.6% (3.0)

Big Island 3.1% (3.6)

All figures unadjusted

