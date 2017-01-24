Bill would open Zipper lane to all — for a fee

A bill before lawmakers would allow single-occupant vehicles to use Central Oahu's Zipper Lane — for a $1 fee.

The bill, introduced by state Rep. Gregg Takayama (Pearl City-Waimalu-Pacific Palisades), is aimed at alleviating congestion for all eastbound morning commuters.

"This would give single-occupant drivers the option of using the Zipper Lane for a nominal fee," Takayama said. "This would maximize use of the Zipper Lane, alleviate traffic congestion on other freeway lanes, and raise funds for the state Highway Fund."

The town-bound Zipper Lane is open for use on weekdays from 5:30-9 a.m.

Last August, the state Transportation Department expanded the Zipper Lane to two lanes, increasing capacity by 20 percent or an additional 1,700 vehicles per hour.

House Bill 148 would authorize the DOT to begin a pilot project and report back to the 2018 Legislature on its feasibility.

