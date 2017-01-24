Sunrise Shape Up: Push-ups Like You've Never Seen Them - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sunrise Shape Up: Push-ups Like You've Never Seen Them

Former UH basketball star Phil Martin and Bryan Watkins from Clark Hatch Fitness joined us this morning to give us a new take on push-ups. Different variations can allow you to work your core muscles as well as your chest, triceps and shoulders.

