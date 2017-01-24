Governor Ige Will Not Choose Side in Rail Tax Debate - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Governor Ige Will Not Choose Side in Rail Tax Debate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Governor David Ige joined us on Sunrise this morning to talk about his plans for the state's education system, homelessness and affordable housing. He would not say whether or not he supports an extension of the rail tax.

