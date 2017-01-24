High Surf Warning issued for north-facing shores

North-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui could see wave heights up to 25 feet through Thursday morning.

The areas under a High Surf Warning, which also includes north- and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai.

The warning will remain in effect until noon Thursday.

Expect strong breaking waves that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

