Flood Advisory issued for part of Hawaii Island

A Flood Advisory has been issued for part of the Big Island on Tuesday morning.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honomu, Keaau, Pahoa, Pepeekeo, Glenwood, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Laupahoehoe and Volcano.

The advisory is in effect until 11:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service said around 8:15 a.m., radar indicated persistent rain falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in and around Hilo and over the Puna district.

This story will be updated.

