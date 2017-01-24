Forecast: Trade winds to last through Wednesday

Moderate to fresh trade winds will continue through Wednesday and then become light and variable through Saturday.

Windward and mauka neighborhoods will have frequent showers today and that moisture will occasionally make it over the Koolau to town.

Plentiful sunshine in leeward areas today.

High in Honolulu will be 81 degrees.

Surf is dropping along east shores and building along north and west coastlines.

Here's the surf forecast from the National Weather Service: East shores 8 feet and dropping; North shores building to 16-22 feet; East shores building to 10-14 feet; South shores 1-3 feet.

High Surf Advisory along East shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island until noon. Then starting at noon, High Surf Advisory for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north shores only for Maui.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island summits above 12,000 feet. Freezing fog will create icy roads and poor visibility until noon or when the sun warms the volcano tops.

- Dan Cooke

