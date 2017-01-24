Bill seeks more transparency from Hawaii tourism agency

HONOLULU (AP) - State lawmakers are considering legislation aimed at making the Hawaii Tourism Authority more transparent following concerns about how the agency spends tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to market the islands.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that Democratic Sen. Glenn Wakai is working on a bill that would end a 2010 law allowing the tourism agency to discuss "competitively sensitive" information behind closed doors.

Under the proposed legislation, the agency would be required to provide unredacted budgets to legislators.

The bill comes weeks after the agency was criticized by the Senate Ways and Means Committee for a lack of transparency as well as unsustainable spending and debt management.

A Tourism Authority spokeswoman says the agency couldn't comment because it hasn't yet seen what's being introduced in the proposed legislation.

