Despite losses at LBSU, Hawaii remains No.5 in AVCA Poll

Heading into last week's road trip, the University of Hawaii Men's Volleyball team was undefeated. The Rainbow Warriors had pulled off a clean sweep in all but two of their matches. But, after a trip to Long Beach State and two losses later, the 'Bows are now actually sub .500 in conference play.

Hawaii did bounce back from those losses to the 49ers with a win against UC Irvine on Saturday. When today's AVCA poll was released, despite going 1-2 last week, UH remained the 5th ranked team in the nation, which is something that came as no surprise to the 'bows bench boss, Charlie Wade.

"I still think it's real early, but I think everybody recognizes that we got some good players and we're going to be around all year," said Wade. "There's no doubt we're going to be better going forward and there's a lot to build on, not just going on Friday night, but the whole weekend. We know we were going to learn a lot about ourselves. Some things we liked, and some we didn't like so much. We're going to get back in the gym today and work hard."

The 'Bows are back in Manoa hosting Grand View at 7 p.m. on Friday and again at 5 p.m. on Sunday.