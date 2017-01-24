Search for Utah man swept off rocks on Maui ends

Maui search and rescue crews looking for a man who was swept off the rocks in Kahakuloa say they ended search efforts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

There had been no sign of the man who went missing from the Olivine Pools on Monday.

The man is believed to be a 34-year-old Utah resident. Crews have been searching since Monday afternoon.

Authorities said that a second man had been rescued from waters in the same area and taken to a local hospital for treatment on Monday. His condition is unknown.

Crews from the Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard stations on Maui and Oahu have been assisting with the three day search. Crews used a boat, helicopter and ground staff to search the shoreline and ocean waters.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.