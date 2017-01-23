Prosecutor rails against another delay in 'Peter Boy' trial

Hawaii County investigators believe they now know how "Peter Boy" Kema died. But 19 years after his disappearance, they still don't know where his remains are.More >>
In a major breakthrough in one of Hawaii's most well-known unsolved murder cases, "Peter Boy" Kema's mother has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1997 death of her son.
Nineteen years ago, "Peter Boy" Kema Jr. disappeared on Hawaii Island. His body was never found. Here's a look at Peter Boy's short life, and a case that's become one of Hawaii's most well-known unsolved mysteries.
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.
The first 100 owners of Park Lane -- the brand new, luxury condominium near Ala Moana Center -- will begin moving in this week.
Friday is the anniversary of Carmageddon 2015, one of the worst traffic days Hawaii has ever seen. Some drivers say they were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours trying to get home.
State crews cleared out homeless encampments from one of Hawaii's most recognizable landmarks.
