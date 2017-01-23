High school students converge at 24th annual Hawaii Science Bowl

A lightning bolt is seen and its accompanying thunder is heard 15 seconds later. How many miles away is the storm likely to be? If you came up with three in less than 20 seconds you’d be able to answer similar scholarly trivia that will be posed to some of the state’s brightest young minds during the 24th Annual Hawai‘i Science Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Honolulu Community College. During the event, 20 teams from 14 high schools statewide will be vying for the championship title and an opportunity to represent their school and Hawai’i in the National Science Bowl® competition on April 27– May 1, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Teams will face-off in a fast-paced question and answer format similar to the TV game show Jeopardy, being tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth science, physics, energy, and math.

“Months of studying and working together as a team comes down to this very exciting day where our state’s most elite science and math students gather for this intense yet friendly competition,” said Steve Golden, president of the Hawai’i Science Bowl executive committee. “The hard work and dedication of the students and their coaches demonstrates how this program provides these students the opportunity to develop valuable life skills that ultimately contributes to their overall development and long-term success.”

Opening remarks will take place at 8:00 a.m. by Dr. Dora Nakafuji, the director of renewable energy planning at the Hawaiian Electric Company with over 15 years of experience in renewable integration and energy research. A round-robin competition will follow and each competing team will be represented by four students and one alternate. Each team is coached by an advisor, usually a high school science or math teacher, who volunteers time and expertise to the development of the students and the team as a whole. Eight schools will advance to the quarterfinal rounds which begin at 12:00 p.m., and ultimately, one school will be awarded the top spot after the final round starting at 2:00 p.m., followed by the awards presentation at 2:30 p.m.

The winning team and its coach will travel to Washington, D.C. to represent Hawai‘i in the National Science Bowl®, America’s largest and most prestigious science competition for high school students. More than 14,000 students compete at the various regional events which lead up to the National Science Bowl® each year. The second-place Hawai‘i Science Bowl team will win an educational trip to study science-based sites within the state, and past trips have included visits to astronomical and volcanic observatories and other high-tech installations. The top eight teams in the Hawai’i Science Bowl will also garner cash awards ranging in $100 to $500 for their school’s math or science department.

Since its inception in 1994, 54 high schools across the state and over 2,200 students and their advisors have participated in the Hawai’i Science Bowl. Grooming students for future success, Hawai‘i Science Bowl alumni include numerous Presidential Scholars and graduates from some of the nation’s most highly respected educational institutions including MIT, Harvard, California Institute of Technology, Stanford and Carnegie Mellon.

“It is extremely rewarding to play an instrumental role in helping to prepare students for future success,” said Golden. “We are very thankful to the many sponsors, supporters, and volunteers who have made this event possible for the past 24 years.”

