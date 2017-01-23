Shark Shield offers new way for surfers to protect themselves from sharks

Shark Shield, the world’s only scientifically proven and independently tested electrical shark deterrent, has announced the launch of the highly anticipated Shark Shield FREEDOM+ Surf. The all-new user installable, and transferable, surfboard shark deterrent was designed in partnership with 2x World Surfing Champion Tom Carroll, and iconic surf hardware brand Ocean & Earth. Tom Carroll states, “The new Shark Shield is a win for surfers and sharks alike, it takes the well-being of sharks as seriously as the protection of humans.”

Shark Shield Managing Director and Shark Advocate Lindsay Lyon says, “We have taken the same independently tested and proven technology used in the FREEDOM7 to produce a personal shark deterrent for surfers, one they will use because it does not impact surfing performance. Surfers can now take personal responsibility for their safety and go back to enjoying their ocean adventures.”

The new FREEDOM+ Surf features a removable power module housed in a custom designed Ocean & Earth tail pad kicker, which can easily be transferred from board to board. All surfers need to do is install the new Ocean & Earth tail pad/decal antenna on each board in their quiver. The new tail pad houses the removable power module and includes a sticker-thin, adhesive decal that’s simply applied to the underside of the board. Light in weight, the solution offers nearly zero drag so there is little to no impact on surfing performance.

Brian Cregan, Founder and Managing Director of Ocean & Earth states, “Our company has lead the world in the innovation of many core surfing hardware products such as leg ropes, so we are delighted to be working closely with Shark Shield who are leading the world with this amazing and innovative solution for surfers. If it gives you the confidence to get back in the water, it’s a good thing.”

“Seat belts have been proven to save lives by reducing risk, without doubt Shark Shield products have been proven to reduce risk, so buckle up and wear one on your next adventure,” added Lyon.

The FREEDOM+ Surf is available now at an RRP of $599 and can be purchased from www.sharkshield.com.

