Business Report: Hotel occupancy report for 2nd week of January

In this edition of Business Report, Howard Dicus has the most recent hotel occupancy report for Hawaii.

For the second week of January, Kauai hotels 78 percent full, Big Island 80 percent, Maui 81 percent, Oahu 83 percent full. Maui room rates were up 19 percent. Big Island hotels selling eight rooms for every seven sold last year.

