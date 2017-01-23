Hawaii no paradise for retirees, study says

Hawaii may be paradise, but not for all when it comes to the best place to retire.

A new study by the finance website Wallet Hub ranks Hawaii as the fifth worst place in the nation to retire.

The site analyzed cost of living, life expectancy, crime rate and 28 other metrics.

According to the rankings, Hawaii had the highest cost of living out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. It was also the state with one of the highest property crime rates.

On the positive end of the spectrum, Hawaii had the highest life expectancy.

Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Alaska and Rhode Island were the only places that fell below Hawaii overall.

Meanwhile, the survey identified the best places to retire as Florida, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa and Colorado.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.