Police open animal cruelty investigation after dog fatally struc - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Police open animal cruelty investigation after dog fatally struck by BB gun

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
LAIE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation after a dog died from an apparent BB gun wound.

Authorities said the dog was shot around 9 p.m. Thursday in Laie.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.  

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly